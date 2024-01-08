SA prepares ICJ action against Israel amid intense fighting in Gaza

Reading Time: < 1 minute

South Africa is preparing to take Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague as intense fighting continues in Gaza.

Pretoria wants the World Court to order Israel to suspend its military operations in Gaza, stop any genocidal acts, or take reasonable measures to prevent genocide.

Israel has called the claim baseless and accused South Africa of absurd blood libel.

The Gaza war was triggered by a surprise Hamas attack on Israel on October 7th.

Israel-Hamas war | Prof. John Stremlau on SA’s case against Israel

The situation is incredibly grim in Gaza as the conflict continues. South Africa claims that acts and omissions by Israel are genocidal in character as they are committed with the specific intent to destroy Palestinians in Gaza.

It says Israel is violating its obligations under the genocide convention.

South Africa further alleges that since 7 October 2023, Israel has failed to prevent genocide and has failed to prosecute direct and public incitement to genocide, and that Israel has committed, is committing, and risks committing further acts of genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The associate spokesperson for the UN Secretary General, Stephanie Tremblay has warned that the humanitarian aid mission in Gaza is almost impossible to complete.

Journalists are not spared as well in this conflict. An Israeli air strike on Sunday killed two Palestinian journalists, who were out reporting.

Meanwhile, the South African government has approached Justice Dikgang Moseneke to join other ICJ judges on the bench and hear the case later this week.