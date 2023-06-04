The death toll of the deadly shooting at the Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi, south of Durban, has risen to eight.

The mass shooting took place in the early hours of Saturday morning when unknown gunmen opened fire on a group of people in a room.

Seven people died on Saturday.

The latest death comes after two people were taken to the hospital.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, says detectives from the Provincial Task Team have taken over the investigation.

He says police are now investigating eight charges of murder and four of attempted murder.

“So far, they have established that there were twelve people in total in the room where the shooting occurred. Two of them occupants were unharmed, whilst three were injured. This included the owner of the room who jumped through the window of the second floor room. His injuries were as a result of the fall. Sadly, one of the injured has passed away in hospital, bringing the death toll to eight. Police are investigating eight counts of murder and four of attempted murder. The motive still remains unknown at this point. We are still appealing to anyone who has information that can assist in the investigation to contact us.”

