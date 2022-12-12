The death toll of initiates in the Eastern Cape for the summer initiation season has climbed to 10. Most of the deaths were recorded in the O.R. Tambo District.

Dehydration and underlying comorbidities have been identified as possible causes of these deaths. Some of the deceased initiates were found with skeptic wounds.

COGTA MEC Zolile Williams has maintained that they have a solid plan to curb these deaths, however, parents are not playing their role in safeguarding the lives of their children.

“Working with traditional initiation committees on the ground, working with the Department of Health the police, and everyone involved in the traditional initiation. We can circumvent some of the challenges but parents are central to this whole initiation process because we get that child from a family, the family must know that the child has some underlying diseases or health concerns.”

