Deaf students allege abuse at Pretoria college

The Neema Foundation for the Deaf has taken legal action against the Professional Career Development (PCD) College in Pretoria.

This after several deaf students from the college approached the Foundation detailing their alleged abuse, violation of their rights and ill-treatment compared to their hearing peers.

Chairperson of the Neema Foundation for the Deaf, Itumeleng Motaung, encourages students and workers to report anonymously whenever such incidents occur.

“We were horrified when we were told about what is going on at the college. The situation is serious and requires immediate action by the relevant authorities. We have received additional complaints from students. We will share the information with the Human Rights Commission and stand ready to assist the investigators in whatever way we can.”

Management for the Professional Career Development College were unavailable for comment.