Deadly explosion at firecracker factory in southern India

Firefighters were at the scene of an explosion at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, with debris scattered around the site and remnants of firecrackers on the ground.

Video from the site showed firefighters spraying water on the hot debris to avoid further damage.

The explosion resulted in at least nine deaths, with emergency crews responding to the disaster, said local media.

The cause for the blast remains unknown, highlighting ongoing concerns about industrial safety in India while officials investigate the deadly explosion, local media reported.