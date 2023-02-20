Parliament has eight days left to meet its last extended Constitutional Court deadline to amend the Electoral Act.

Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says the National Legislature is confident that it would meet the ConCourt deadline.

The Home Affairs Committee has been processing the Electoral Amendment Bill which the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) sent back to the National Assembly, with further amendments.

Some of the amendments include looking into broader electoral reform and the number of signatures of support needed for independent candidates to be included on the ballot papers.

The Bill mainly seeks to make provisions for independent candidates to participate in provincial and national elections.

Parliament missed its first deadline of amending the Act by June 2022 and subsequently asked for a six-month extension of 10th December last year.

It had to ask for another extension of February 28 when it could not pass the Bill on time.

This as the Home Affairs Committee had to conduct public hearings following amendments that were made by the NCOP.

The National Assembly’s chair of chairs, Cedric Frolick has confirmed that the Bill which has been finalised and adopted by the Home Affairs Committee, will be brought before the Assembly on Thursday, for consideration.

The video below is reporting more on the Electoral Amendment Bill: