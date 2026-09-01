Deadline looms for Malema to apologise to JSC and Judge Matojane

The Powers and Privileges Committee has given Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema until the 30th of September to apologise in the National Assembly.

Malema was found to have violated the Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members’ Interests.

The Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests found Malema guilty for remarks he made in 2019 during the Judicial Service Commission interviews in a matter involving the former finance minister, Trevor Manuel.

Malema questioned Judge Elias Matojane during interviews about a ruling he made that Manuel must be paid R500,000.

Committee Chairperson Weziwe Tikana-Gxotiwe says, “The matter of honourable Malema is a long outstanding matter, which was referred to the Ethics Committee, and the Ethics Committee resolved that Mr Malema has to enter an apology in the House (by) no later than the 27th of February 2026. Mr Malema was informed that an arrangement can be made with the Speaker to deliver the apology at an appropriate time. Mr Malema’s attention was also drawn to rule 10 of the National Assembly which provides that a member who fails or refuses to obey any rule or order or any resolution of the house may be found guilty of contempt of Parliament.”

The February deadline was not met as the EFF took the matter on review at the Western Cape High Court, but the case was dismissed in May.

A new deadline of 30 September was later reached.