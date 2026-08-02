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Dead sardines wash up along Western Cape coast, probe under way

  • File: Sardine run in Umgababa, South Africa.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Berenice Moss

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) is investigating reports of dead and dying sardines at several locations along the Western Cape coast, from Saldanha Bay to Gansbaai.

Department spokesperson Zolile Nqayi says fish have been reported washing ashore, while dead and dying sardines have also been observed drifting at the surface as far as eight nautical miles offshore near Hout Bay.

Examination and diagnostic testing will begin on Monday.

 Nqayi says as a precaution, members of the public are strongly advised not to collect, handle or consume dead or dying fish found on beaches or floating at sea.

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