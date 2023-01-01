The Gauteng government says the deactivation of the e-tolls billing system will be finalised early this year and was not deactivated on Saturday.

The provincial government says the deactivation had been ‘penciled in’ but that key components of the memorandum of understanding with the national government still need to be ironed out.

Premier Panyaza Lesufi has assured residents of the province that there is no turning back in doing away with e-tolls.

He says a notice to switch off the e-tolls will be gazetted and the actual switch-off will take place 14 days thereafter. He says this will take place early this year.

The future of E-tolls in Gauteng:

