Eskom Chairperson Mpho Makwana says the board had concluded that the former Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter’s utterances on a television interview had brought the power utility into disrepute.

Eskom’s board and senior management are appearing before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).

A number of organisations have called on Ruyter to reveal the identity of the minister and officials that he alluded to, during the television interview, who he allegedly accused of involvement in corruption at the power utility.

Makwana says, “After he recused himself from the board meeting, the board deliberated on the matter and came to the conclusion that some of the utterances that he made brought the company into disrepute and therefore resolved to agree to the variation of his notice period to 28 February 2023. The board further resolved to release him from his obligation to serve the remainder of his notice period with immediate effect.”

Eskom Board meets with Scopa on Eskom’s alleged corruption:



On Tuesday, Hawks, Godfrey Lebeya said former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter only reported suspected crime at the power utility to the Hawks on the eve of his appearance before Scopa, almost two weeks ago.

“A report into section 34 of PRECCA (places a duty on certain persons to report certain offences) was submitted on 25 April 2023 on behalf of Mr De Ruyter. It is important to note that this is the first section 34 report that was reported to the Central Reporting Office on behalf of Mr De Ruyter in relation to Eskom corruption allegations. It was received a day before Mr de Ruyter appeared before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.”