The African National Congress has refuted all claims of political meddling and corruption at Eskom levelled against the party by former CEO, Andre de Ruyter.

The party’s Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, has described de Ruyter’s remarks as unfortunate, baseless, and irresponsible, adding that the ruling party will not back down on his remarks.

In the interview which is viral social media, de Ruyter says a senior minister had told him that the ANC was using Eskom as a cash cow with the knowledge of senior politicians.

During a media briefing in Constitution House, Cape Town, Mbalula says, “We also reject his unfortunate, irresponsible, and baseless claims of alleged political meddling and corruption at the embattled power utility. If Mr de Ruyter has any evidence to the contrary, he is duty bound to present it.”

Mbalula also accused the former CEO of failing in his obligations to stabilise Eskom.

“Mr de Ruyter was appointed strictly to lead the turnaround of Eskom into a functional public enterprise that provides the country with stable, reliable electricity. He has completely failed to deliver on this contractual obligation,” added Mbalula.

Mbalula further questioned the timing of de Ruyter’s statements.

“We must ask why he is only raising these ridiculous allegations when he leaves Eskom.”

The power utility yesterday announced that de Ruyter would vacate office immediately following a mutual agreement between him and the board.

De Ruyter resigned in December last year and was expected to remain at the helm until the end of next month to allow the board to find a replacement.

The ruling party has since said that it will give de Ruyter 10 days to provide evidence of his claims, failing which, legal action would be taken against him.

Mbalula elaborates in the video below: