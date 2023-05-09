Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter only reported suspected crime at the power utility to the Hawks on the eve of his appearance before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), almost two weeks ago.

This emerged during a briefing by law enforcement agencies before Scopa on Tuesday.

According to the head of the Hawks, Godfrey Lebeya, De Ruyter was supposed to have reported matters as soon as he had become aware of them in terms of the law.

Lebeya says, “A report into section 34 of PRECCA (places a duty on certain persons to report certain offences) was submitted on 25 April 2023 on behalf of Mr De Ruyter. It is important to note that this is the first section 34 report that was reported to the Central Reporting Office on behalf on Mr De Ruyter in relation to Eskom corruption allegations. It was received a day before Mr de Ruyter appeared before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.”

Scopa summons law enforcement agencies on Eskom’s alleged corruption:



Various law enforcement agencies are appearing before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts to shed light on allegations of corruption, fraud and criminal cartels at Eskom.

De Ruyter made the allegations earlier this year in a television interview. MPs were frustrated two weeks ago when De Ruyter appeared before Scopa and refused to divulge more information about his allegations.