Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille has heaped praise on “special” SA-China relations and has singled out the world’s biggest developing economy as the cornerstone of SA’s development.

Speaking at the grand celebration of the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China in Pretoria last Friday, De Lille said it was no fluke that China is SA’s biggest trading partner.

South Africa has been China’s biggest trading partner for 13 years in a row, as well as one of the African countries with the largest stock of Chinese investment. SA’s wines, rooibos tea, and aloe vera gels are trending products in China.

The special bond between Beijing and Pretoria was De Lille’s key theme as she addressed a gathering of diplomatic corps representing numerous embassies and high commissions, politicians, academics and media at the HQ of the embassy of China in Arcadia in the capital city. She was delivered a message of support on behalf of the SA government.

Also in attendance were Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities and Ms Nomvula Mokonyane, First Deputy Secretary-General of the ANC who also serve as the ruling party’s head of the Sub-Committee on International Relations.

Diplomatic ties between China and SA were established 25 years ago. They have since achieved leapfrog development, De Lille said. “There has also been increased political mutual trust between the two key BRICS members and international cooperation between the two nations is on the rise,” she said.

Over 200 Chinese-funded enterprises have created more than 400 000 jobs in SA, and automobiles and home appliances with Chinese brands made in SA are now owned by numerous Southern African households, according to the Chinese embassy data.

Charge d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in SA, Li Zhigang, who delivered the keynote address, described the event as a celebration and reaffirmation of the close collaboration between SA and China. “China-South Africa relations have entered a golden era,” he said.

“It’s especially so as it comes shortly after President Xi Jinping attended the 15th BRICS Summit and paid a state visit to South Africa from 21st to 24th August,” Mr Li said.

He said special relations between the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the ANC were first established in 1953 when the later ANC stalwart Walter Sisulu visited China. “In the past 74 years since the founding of the New China, especially in the 40-plus years of reform and opening up, the CPC has led Chinese people of all ethnic groups to work hard in unity, achieving long-term social stability and rapid economic growth,” Mr Li said, before adding: “The reason behind this ‘miracle’ is that we’ve carefully handled the relationship between reform, development and stability.”

The Asian giant’s meteoric rise in global affairs is premised on the “Great Learning” – Chinese Classics – that dictates: “If you can improve yourself in a day, do so each day, forever building on improvement.”

Mr Li told the more than 200 special guests: Reform and opening-up is the choice we have made to improve ourselves.”

China’s economic success, in particular, “has proved to be a contribution to the well-being of the whole world”, Mr Li said.

China’s magnificent economic performance is no secret. In the first half of this year, a total of 24 000 new foreign-invested companies were set up throughout the country, and this was a year-on-year increase of 35.7 percent, according to Mr Li. “Last year, half of Tesla’s global deliveries came from its Shanghai Super Factory, which on average produces one electric car every 40 seconds,” said Mr Li.

Poverty eradication through whole-scale economic activities has also resulted in the rapid rise of the middle-income group – from around only one quarter to around one third of the population. “Over 400 million Chinese people are now in this group and the number is expected to exceed 800 million by 2035,” Mr Li said.

He said the SA-China relations “has gone beyond the bilateral scope and has increasingly carried global connotations and strategic influence”.

“China is ready to work with South Africa as strategic partners with a high degree of mutual trust, development partners making progress together, friendly partners enjoying mutual understanding, and global partners with a commitment to justice,” said Mr Li.

Abbey Makoe is a Pretoria-based Independent International Relations/Diplomatic Writer. He writes in his personal capacity.