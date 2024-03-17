De Lille hits back at DA’s ‘Capture’ claim over cabinet role

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille has rubbished the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s assertion that the African National Congress (ANC) has captured her. According to the DA, de Lille should have rejected the position of Tourism Minister.

However, de Lille says there is nothing wrong with the tradition which the late former president Nelson Mandela had started in 1994.

“These blue liars called the DA who accepted five ambassador posts to serve ion the ANC governmnent, they are now saying my accepting a position in the cabinet means GOOD has been captured by the ruling party not to mention that their own leader said recently that he will accept the position in cabinet if offered. A large part of the trouble that South Africa finds itself in, is the product of one trick-pony of an official opposition that for decades has added nothing constructive to fix this country.”

Madiba had appointed the late IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi as Home Affairs minister. In the Thabo Mbeki administration, the AZAPO leader Mosibudi Mangena was Science and Technology minister and in the Jacob Zuma administration, the late NFP leader Zanele Magwaza-Msibi was the deputy minister of the department.

De Lille was speaking during the launch of her party’s election manifesto at the Liliesleaf Farm in Rivonia, Johannesburg, on Saturday.

GOOD Party’s elections 2024 manifesto:

