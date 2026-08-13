De Lille hails ETA system as game changer for international tourism

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille says South Africa’s new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system could be a game changer for international tourism.

Speaking at the Tourism Month launch in Durban on Thursday, De Lille says the system which was launched on Wednesday will make it easier and faster for tourists to enter the country.

She says travellers can now apply online and receive a response within 24 hours, without having to visit a South African embassy or consulate. De Lille says the system will help unlock key tourism markets such as China and India, where visa processes have previously discouraged travellers.

“The big source markets that we are focusing on is India, China, Mexico, and Indonesia. And we need to flood those markets to show them it’s now easier to come to South Africa. We need to have that video of Home Affairs, that is in English, how to access the ETA. We must translate that video into Mandarin, into Hindi for India, like yesterday. And then push that digitally out into those markets.”

De Lille says South Africa should take advantage of the 46th SADC Summit under way in Durban to address issues around xenophobia. She says xenophobia can undermine efforts to grow tourism and strengthen travel across Southern African.

The Minister says countries in the region need to work together to make the region a more attractive destination for international tourists.

“Leaders from all over SADC to demonstrate that we are not xenophobic we are here to welcome our brothers and sisters from the region that is joining us here today because we are talking about different destinations within the region.”