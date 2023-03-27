Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille says she is still awaiting the official response from South African Tourism on the British Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur deal.

De Lille has given SA Tourism until Wednesday to respond to her request to cancel the deal which has sparked nationwide controversy.

Some critics have been questioning the nearly R1 billion deal.

SA Tourism says the deal was meant to promote the country to the overseas tourism market. But De Lille is adamant that the deal might be invalid.

“I wrote to the Board on the 22nd of March, asking some questions which they must respond to by the 29th of March on Wednesday. I have asked whether the deal has been formally cancelled and if so, can they provide me with some proof because this is significant in getting prior approval. I’m not sure when they are going to consult with me.”

In the report below, the Tourism Minister wants SA-Tottnenham deal scrapped: