Mineral Resources and Energy Minister, Gwede Mantashe says De Beers mine, the owners of a dam that burst in the Free State will have to take full responsibility for the damages caused.

The incident caused flooding in the Free State town of Jagersfonterin collapsing homes.

The Minister says he will be visiting the area on Tuesday to inspect the mine dam slide.

He will be joined by other government ministers.

Meanwhile, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has urged the community of Jagersfontein to remain calm.

Dlamini Zuma has also called on residents who have not been affected by the flooding to assist those who have been affected. The tailings dam of the abandoned local mine burst leading to damage to infrastructure, personal property and homes.

Four people are reported to be missing. A statement from the minister confirms that the flow of the water has ceased and the immediate threat is stabilized.

Gallery of flooding: Images courtesy of Free State Government: The Department of Minerals Resources and Energy is expected to send a team of inspectors to assess the extent of damage caused following a mine dam burst. Free State Emergency Medical Services has corrected earlier information regarding the death toll as a result of flooding when a mine dam burst at Jagersfontein. Mineral Resources and Energy spokesperson, Nathi Shabangu says, “The Department of Minerals and Energy has noted with concern the unfolding incident in Jagersfontein in the Free State province where flooding occurred as a result of the reported dam burst. The department inspectors are en route to the site and further information thereof would be communicated following investigations.” CELLPHONE FOOTAGE of the flooding:

