De Aar man sentenced for ‘assassination post’ on Ramaphosa

A 38-year-old man was sentenced to five years of direct imprisonment for cyber fraud in the De Aar Regional Court, Northern Cape.

Elrico Kasper posted on his social media page in March last year that ‘some people’ were planning to assassinate President Cyril Ramaphosa during the Human Rights Day celebrations in De Aar.

The Hawks followed up on the post and arrested Kasper.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson, Nomthandazo Mnisi says a disruptive operation consisting of HAWKS serious organised crime investigative team and crime intelligence was operationalised and the team located the said accused. Kasper was taken in for questioning and admitted to have posted such, citing the frustration of unemployment. He made numerous court appearances until his sentencing.”