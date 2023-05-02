The Department of Correctional Services (DSC) has decided to terminate its contract with the Mangaung Correctional Centre. The facility has come under the spotlight following the escape of Thabo Bester in May last year.

Bester was serving life in prison for rape and murder after he was convicted in 2011.

Bester’s escape involved a staged suicide in which it believed he was assisted by employees from the facility among others.

DCS Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says a 90-day notice of termination has been issued.

This after it was deemed that the Bloemfontein Correctional Centre is not competent to run the facility which has been operating a public-private partnership with the government.

Nzumalo says the department will take over the process.

More arrests

On Monday, two former employees who were dismissed by G4S were arrested at their homes in Bloemfontein in connection with Bester’s escape.

The pair will appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Wednesday on a charge of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody and defeating the ends of justice.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) National Spokesperson, Athlenda Math, says the team investigating the case has so far arrested eight suspects and cannot rule out the possibility of more arrests.

VIDEO: Thabo Bester re-arrest timeline: