DCJ Mandisa Maya emphasises challenges with the JCC

Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya has sought to emphasise challenges with the Judicial Conduct Committee, a committee within the JSC and its ability to hold Judges accountable.

The country this year saw the first impeachment of a judge when Western Cape Judge President, John Hlophe was impeached.

Retired Judge Nkola Motata was also impeached shortly after. Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge is also set to answer for the sexual assault allegations levelled against him.

Maya is the sole candidate being interviewed by the JSC for the position of Chief Justice after President Cyril Ramaphosa nominated her earlier this year.

“The Judicial Conduct Committee that is struggling under the weight of the work because the work of the Judicial Service Commission has also increased dramatically. In the JCC, the committee used to hear, maybe six complaints, against judges per year. Now, it’s that number every day and there is a … of complaints of judges coming in and the secretariat, not only has to deal with the processing of those complaints, they offer support to the Judicial Service Commission itself, help with the operations of the Judicial Conduct Tribunals. So, the work is just too much for them and they are not coping,” says Maya.

