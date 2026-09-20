DCD unveils new Bushbuck mine-protected vehicle

DCD Defence, a South African specialist engineering company which builds armoured and mine-protected military vehicles, has unveiled its new Bushbuck light tactical vehicle.

The vehicle is suitable for border patrol and security applications. It can be used as a command vehicle for special forces, gendarmerie work and VIP protection.

Speaking at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) expo at Waterkloof Air Force Base, DCD Acting Chief Executive, Catherine Pearson, said the event was a wonderful opportunity for the company to showcase their cutting-edge products used in mine detection and clearing routes of explosive devices.

Technical advisor, Koos Joubert, explained that when the technical team develops a new vehicle, they must take a lot of technical and user functionalities into consideration. These include mobility and performance parameters, comfort and safety, firepower, payload, design for different applications or configurations, ease of manufacture and of course, price.

He said: “We once again got it right to stage a well-balanced vehicle that will satisfy the customers’ needs in Africa and the world…. the one thing that DCD Defence always gets right is rapid development based on sound engineering principles.”

The Bushbuck can be configured for a number of uses such as an armoured personnel carrier, command vehicle, cargo truck or ambulance.

The company has also manufactured the innovative Husky range of landmine detection vehicles that have been operating since 1981, and the Springbuck family of armoured personnel carriers.

Africa has the world’s largest mine contamination problem. Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) have surged across Africa, becoming a weapon of choice for non-state armed groups and terrorist organizations.

Pearson said the Husky is known worldwide for its landmine detection capabilities. It has survived 7 500 real-life blasts without a single loss of life and is able to be quickly repaired in the field. Its sensors allow it to detect a three-metre-wide path during route clearance.

DCD Defence’s vehicles are operating in several African countries and around the world.

The Springbuck range of vehicles is also used by South Africa’s Border Management Authority at key ports of entry like Beitbridge.