DBSA records R7.8 billion profit for 2026 financial year

The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) has recorded strong financial results for the 2026 financial year with R7.8 billion in profit being declared for the 2026 financial year.

This is despite a challenging macroeconomic environment including geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

CEO Boitumelo Mosako says the DBSA remains committed to working with municipalities.

“For that support is not only financial, it is also technical. We have initiatives in this space, the partner and district initiatives where we’re currently working with eight district municipalities where we’ve done a deep diagnostic of the district, identified infrastructure opportunities and identified capacity gaps within those municipalities.”