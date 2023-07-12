The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) says it has received R4.3 billion from the Green Climate Fund. The funding will allow it to establish a water reuse infrastructure fund six times the size of that amount.

The DBSA and the Fund say the cash injection will go towards a blended finance instrument that combines public and private funds to alleviate growing water scarcity.

Years of neglect have resulted in the country experiencing daily power outages, while the quality of water supply has deteriorated.

Simultaneously, South Africa is attempting to strengthen its resilience to climate change, with much of its territory forecast to become hotter and drier in the next decades.