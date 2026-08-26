Dbn businessman back in court for alleged human trafficking

The bail application of a prominent 65-year-old Durban businessman and his 48-year-old co-accused, who face human trafficking and sexual assault charges, will continue at the local magistrates’ court on Wednesday.

The two, who cannot be named until they formally plead to the sexual assault charges, were arrested earlier this month.

They are accused of luring four women from Johannesburg to Durban with promises of employment before allegedly sexually exploiting them.

The alleged crimes took place at a Durban North property between February and March 2022.

The state is opposing bail, stating that the accused could interfere with witnesses.

They told the court that some witnesses’ families were allegedly offered money.

The court heard that digital evidence links the men to the alleged trafficking operation.

However, the businessman has challenged the legality of his arrest, while the second accused says he was only hired as the businessman’s driver.

The defence questioned why the men were arrested four years later after the first case was reported.

They claim the arrests are politically motivated because the case was recently mentioned at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

BAIL PROCEEDINGS

A human trafficking survivor advocacy group says the bail proceedings highlight the risks faced by women who may be vulnerable to exploitation.

Survivors Unite Spokesperson Jordan Cupido says the allegations in the case highlight the need for stronger protection and long-term support for trafficking survivors.

Cupido says, “I think what we have seen today is how criminal networks and crime syndicates have upped their game. They are no longer just a tattooed guy on the streets with a three-star knife in their pocket doing petty crimes. Crime has really upgraded now.”

She says, “They have seen that there is money to be made and they have people in their pockets. Anybody can be bought; we have seen this in the Madlanga Commission, all that’s been xposed there, some of it has been heard here. For us it’s very important to understand who the players in KZN are. It’s dangerous work that we are doing, but it’s important that exposure comes in.”

Reporting by Gcinokuhle Malinga.