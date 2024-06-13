sabc-plus-logo

Daylin Mitchell elected new Speaker of Western Cape Legislature

Daylin Mitchell was sworn in as the Speaker of the Western Cape Province
  • Daylin Mitchell was elected as Speaker, and Reagen Allen as Deputy Speaker.
The newly elected Speaker of the Western Cape Provincial Legislature, Daylin Mitchell, says he is committed to fulfilling his constitutional responsibilities in the best interest of the citizens of the province.

Mitchell was elected as the Speaker of the Western Cape Parliament during the first sitting of the House.

He says he will ensure that the constitutional responsibilities of the Western Cape Provincial Parliament are fulfilled.

“I shall ensure that the constitutional responsibilities of the Western Cape Provincial Parliament, namely law-making, oversight over the executive and public involvement in our processes and the work of provincial Parliament are fully fulfilled and intensified. As the employer of the staff of the administration of the provincial Parliament, I together with the secretary of the provincial Parliament shall ensure that members are served by an impartial, dedicated, committed, and well-trained workforce”.

 

