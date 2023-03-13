The University of Cape Town (UCT) has confirmed the appointment of Professor Emeritus Daya Reddy as interim Vice-Chancellor.

The UCT Chair of Council, Babalwa Ngonyama, says the decision follows last week’s special council meeting.

Reddy will assume duty on Tuesday and will hold the position until a new vice-chancellor is appointed.

Reddy, who has spent his entire academic career at UCT, replaces Mamokgethi Phakeng who has left the institution.

UCT Chair of Council, Babalwa Ngonyama, writes to the university community to announce the interim Vice-Chancellor: https://t.co/A5RaSpW0pO — UCT (@UCT_news) March 13, 2023