Delegates at the Democratic Alliance’s virtual policy conference will today grapple with economic justice issues that the country is facing.

The conference will enter its second day, with the first day having dealt with the principles and values that should guide the official opposition party ahead of next year’s local elections.

DA head of policy Gwen Ngwenya explains the draft Economic Justice discussion paper: “So our proposals are so wide-ranging in this document precisely because the causes, the drivers of inequality are not one thing, it’s not white monopoly capital, it’s not some silver bullet reason that people have people live in a context in which their daily existence is weighed upon by the multitude of factors which together work to keep people trapped in poverty and keep them excluded from the economy. So any approach really has to be holistic, so the next question this document asks is that ok fine those are the drivers of economic inequality and we lay out some of the steps and policies that in government we would take to address these various drivers.”

On Saturday, delegates adopted among others the principles of non-racialism and social market economy.

