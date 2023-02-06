David Mabuza is still the Deputy President of the country. That’s the assurance from African National Congress (ANC) Deputy President and newly sworn-in MP Paul Mashatile.

This despite Mabuza confirming his resignation over the weekend.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked Mabuza to stay on longer in order to ensure a smooth transition.

ANC Chief Whip, Pemmy Majodina says, “I’m in touch with comrade David Mabuza and we know that at the end of the day, the President will decide. We also know his (Mabuza) intention to leave the government. I’ve met with him several times. So, we’re just waiting for the President to give a nod or not.”

Speculation is that Mabuza is vacating the post to make way for Paul Mashatile to become Deputy President.

Mashatile says, “I’ve been deployed to Parliament by the ANC, you know I’m the Deputy President of the ANC. The Deputy President of the country is the prerogative of the President. He’s the one who decides who should be the Deputy President.”

Parliament has also confirmed that Mabuza has not resigned as an ANC MP. Parliamentary spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo says, “No, we don’t have at this stage any resignation from any member of Parliament.”

The other ANC MPs who were sworn in include former KwaZulu-Natal Premier and MEC Sihle Zikalala, former COGTA Deputy Minister and Gauteng MPL Parks Tau and newly elected ANC second deputy secretary general Maropene Ramakgopa.

The trio is also tipped to be appointed to Cabinet.

Meanwhile, the ANC is unfazed by threats from EFF leader Julius Malema that the party would disrupt the State of the National Address (SONA) on Thursday.