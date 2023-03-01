Deputy President David Mabuza has resigned as Member of Parliament. The move clears the way for President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint a new second-in-command.

It comes ahead part of Ramaphosa’s expected Cabinet reshuffle.

“The deputy president has undertaken the responsibilities of his office with dedication. I am grateful for the support he has provided to me throughout his term and for the leadership he has provided to the work of government,” says President Ramaphosa in a statement.

“His contribution has been valued by the many constituencies with which he has engaged, including traditional leaders, military veterans, civil society formations and international bodies. As leader of Government Business, he has ably managed the relationship between the Executive and Parliament, working to ensure that the transformative legislative programme of this administration is advanced,” continues Ramaphosa.

Alliance partners, Cosatu and the SACP, have met with President Ramaphosa regarding his imminent cabinet reshuffle. The president has been engaging and consulting various stakeholders on who he should appoint or chop – this as there is mounting pressure for him to make changes to his executive.

Paul Mashatile is expected to be appointed deputy president of the country following Mabuza’s resignation.

Ramaphosa has been engaging a number of stakeholders including the leadership of the alliance.