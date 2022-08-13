ANC Deputy President David Mabuza has implored delegates at the North West Provincial conference to elect leadership that unite the organisation and forge a better for all the people of the provicne.

He was addressing the 9th ANC Provincial conference which is underway at the Rustenburg Civic Centre. The ANC in the North West is grappling with internal divisions which are even threatening the sitting of the conference.

After successfully interdicting the twenty IPC members from voting in the conference, again today a group of members have approached the Mahikeng High Court in a bid to interdict the entire conference.

Mabuza says he wishes a conference will produce a unified leadership with the quest to improve the living conditions of the North West people.

“It is this conference that should, at its conclusion, deliver to the people of North-West Province a leadership collective that is equal to the task of building sustainable and resilient structures to execute the mandate of building a better life for the people of this province and a united South Africa for all. Your determination to make this conference a success is noted, appreciated, and saluted,” added Mabuza.

Video: Deputy President David Mabuza opens the ANC North West elective conference