Political Analyst Sandile Swana says the absence of incumbent African National Congress Deputy President David Mabuza’s name on the party’s nominations list means that he is out in the wilderness, as he failed to garner enough nominations in the race for the party’s presidency.

The ANC announced the names of those nominated for its top six positions on Tuesday. The elections will be held during the party’s 55th national conference in December.

Incumbent ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and NEC member Doctor Zweli Mkhize have been nominated for the position of president of the ANC.

Swana says for Mabuza not to be nominated for the ANC top six only spells trouble for him.

“I think Mazuba is in a problem, it was his last-minute behaviour that cost Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, a last-minute loss in Nasrec otherwise it was in the pocket. It appears Ramaphosa never trusted him to use him and the NDZ faction has no time for him and he’s out in the wilderness now.”

ANC leaders nominated for top six positions have been vetted: Motlanthe

The Chairperson of the African National Congress Electoral Committee Kgalema Motlanthe has confirmed that those nominated for the top six leadership positions of the party have been vetted.

The incumbent president, Cyril Ramaphosa and NEC member, Zweli Mkhize, have been nominated to lead the ANC.

Paul Mashatile, Ronald Lamola and Oscar Mabuyane have been nominated for the position of Deputy President.

The branches nominated Nomvula Mokonyane and Febe Potgieter for Deputy Secretary General.

Speaking to the media in Johannesburg on Tuesday, Motlanthe said all nominees accepted their nominations ahead of the ANC’s 55th National Conference next month.

“The names that have been successfully nominated and audited and as the Electoral Committee asked each one of them whether they accept the nomination or not and they have all confirmed as such, that they accept the nomination. And as you know the rules allow for the vetting process.”

