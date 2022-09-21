Pop music specialist and legendary radio and television presenter David Gresham has spoken for the first time since the death of a famous friend and colleague, the seasoned musician and producer, Dennis East last week.

The much-loved singer from bands such as Stingray and The Rising Sons died of a massive stroke a week ago at the age of 73.

A memorial service for the performer will be held on Friday at the St James Catholic Church in Cape Town.

Gresham says he has fond memories of how they worked together, toured and promoted East and Stingray abroad.

“There was an enormous friendship in music and humanity together. He was the most delightful special person, and I will never forget him. He was the greatest singer in this country ever and he proved this in Stingray (band), Dennis, Rest in Peace, we love you lots.”