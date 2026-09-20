Daughter bids emotional farewell to slain runner Moselakgomo

The eight-year-old daughter of slain runner Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo has paid an emotional tribute to her mother, describing her as a beautiful angel.

In a poem read at her mother’s funeral service in Phake, Mpumalanga, the young girl says she will hold on to the memories they shared and carry her mother in her heart as she grows.

Moselakgomo went missing on the 9th of September while out on an afternoon run in Kempton Park on Gauteng’s East Rand.

Her body was found three days later in Rhodesfield.

Khumo says while she wishes she could hug her mother again; she will look to the sky and imagine her watching over her with love.

“I Imagine you’re watching me from above with love in your eyes. I wish I could hug you. I wish you could be here but I carry you inside my heart so you can always be near as I grow each day. I will remember all you have bought me and when I look up, I will still know you are with me. Your beautiful daughter loves you so much, she misses you every day but I know that I have gained a beautiful angel in you,” she says.

WATCH | Kwanele Foundation founder Sihle Sibisi has paid tribute to Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo, calling for justice and greater safety for women runners while offering support to Tsontso’s family. pic.twitter.com/7xXsYq6Bff — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 20, 2026

Moselakgomo’s sister, Dikeledi Moselakgomo says they are devastated at the loss of a pillar of strength in the family.

She said Tsontso filled the void left by their mother’s passing and supported the family through difficult times.

Moselakgomo says while people often search far for answers, the perpetrator may sometimes be closer than expected.

“Sometimes we might search far, not knowing that the perpetrator is amongst us. My sister helped us from zero after the death of our mother. She made sure that she fills the void of losing our mother who was a single parent. Today, I’m burying my other pillar of strength in my life. I’m shattered,” she says.

Author: Zine Buthelezi

RELATED VIDEO | Final farewell for Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo is underway

