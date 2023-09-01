A date has been set for an inquiry to be held into Zandile Mafe’s fitness to stand trial. He is accused of setting the National Assembly on fire in January last year. As part of pre-trial proceedings in the High Court in Cape Town, Mafe’s lawyers and the State today agreed upon a date for the inquiry.

A previous court-ordered psychiatric report has found that Mafe is unable to follow court proceedings and unable to make a proper defence.

It also found that, at the time of the alleged offence, he was unable to appreciate the wrongfulness of the act.

Mafe is disputing the findings of the reports. Mafe’s Lawyer, Luvuyo Godla says the matter has been set down for two days in November.

“ Because now Mr Mafe is disputing the findings of the panel from Fort England and is disputing the findings of the recently appointed expert. Now automatically when it is so what follows, the court will wait for his evidence to be led in court, not for purposes of determining his guilt, but for purposes of assessing in terms of section 77 inquiry whether he will be able to proceed and understand the proceedings or not. ”

Last month Mafe admitted in the Western Cape High Court that he burned down Parliament: