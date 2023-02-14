The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Raymond Dhlamini has been reinstated as the Ekurhuleni council speaker. This comes after the Johannesburg High Court ruled in favour of the Democratic Alliance, following the party’s legal action after the Speaker was voted out in a motion of no confidence earlier this month.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Councillor Nthabiseng Tshivhenga temporarily replaced him. The court found that Dhlamini’s removal from office was illegal.

Dhlamini says his party will immediately resume its work in Ekurhuleni.

“The judge’s favour was on us, the Office of the Speaker. We were right to go to court, we felt strongly. We realised that the political parties, including the accounting officer they are playing in the wrong territory so we went to court to assist us with the decision that we made. So yes I am back in the office. As soon as possible we will start doing the job that we were elected to do.”

[ON AIR] There was a court ruling yesterday that the Ekurhuleni council meeting that saw the DA’s speaker Raymond Dlamini being voted out of office was illegal. Raymond Dlamini, Speaker of Ekurhuleni Council on #SAfmSunrise with @StephenGrootes #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/AiSx8HJvQr — SAfmRadio 📻 (@SAfmRadio) February 14, 2023