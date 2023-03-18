The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has dismissed the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) bid to declare the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) national shutdown unlawful.

A national shutdown is expected on Monday across the country where everything except essential services is expected to come to a standstill. The EFF is calling for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa, the end of the rolling blackouts and other pressing issues in the country.

In the order dated 18 March 2023, the EFF is, however, interdicted from shutting down schools, retail stores, businesses, trade and public roads. In addition, the political party is interdicted from calling for, promoting, instigating or organising the blocking of roads or railway lines, and the shutting down of schools, retail stores, businesses, and trades.

The party is further interdicted from organizing or participating in, or inciting others to organize or participate in, any unlawful conduct or unlawful protest action and lastly, inciting violence.

National Shutdown I EFF continues to call for a National Shutdown on Monday: Floyd Shivambu:

SAFTU to participate

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) says it will be participating in what it calls a peaceful shutdown on Monday to advance the interest of the poor and the working class.

SAFTU says at the centre of the protest is a demand for decent jobs to alleviate poverty. It also wants an income grant and an increase in the minimum wage.

The federation has outlined several demands that it says must be met to improve the lives of many South Africans.

SAFTU says it will participate in the national shutdown on Monday:

On Friday the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) briefed the nation on safety and security ahead of the protest.

Deputy National Police Commissioner, Lt Gen. Tebello Mosikili says Natjoints is ready to respond to any eventuality on the day.

Law enforcement plan against criminality during national shutdown on Monday: