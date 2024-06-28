DA’s Fred Nel calls on Lesufi to shed light on recruitment drive

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The chairperson of the DA in Gauteng, Fred Nel, is calling on Premier Panyaza Lesufi to come forward and shed light on the recruitment drive “Nasi Ispani“.

This after concerns that the contracts of participants of the Expanded Public Works Programme have been terminated.

Earlier, the Premier’s spokesperson Sizwe Pamla refuted the reports that the contracts have been terminated.

Nel says there should be clarity on the issue.

“Well the problem is that we have seen two letters that were already from the department sort of informing Nasi Ispani workers that their contracts have been terminated at the end of the month and he claims that he wasn’t aware of any of these letters which we find strange because we would have thought that the heads of department who wrote those letters would have consulted either the previous MEC or the Director General of the province about the letters,” says Nel.

