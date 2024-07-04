DA’s exit from Gauteng GPU unlikely to affect GNU with ANC: Analyst

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Political analyst Dr Levy Ndou says it’s unlikely that the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) walking away from the African National Congress (ANC)-led Government of Provincial Unity in Gauteng will affect the two parties working relations at national level.

Currently, the DA is part of the Government of National Unity (GNU) with President Cyril Ramaphosa appointing its leader John Steenhuisen the new Minister of Agriculture.

However, in Gauteng, the DA refused to be part of the GPU, after talks between the two parties hit a snag.

After three weeks of intense discussions to form a government of provincial unity in Gauteng, the executive cabinet for the province was announced on Wednesday with the exclusion of the DA.

However, political analyst Levy Ndou says there’s no need for panic. “The current situation has taught us that the dynamics at national level and provincial level are different. And that is also informed by the performance of the different political parties in those different spheres. I don’t see a negative impact on the national level, based on what has happened in Gauteng because Gauteng has its own dynamics as well as a nation.”

The DA’s decision to shun the Government of Provincial Unity comes as the party feels the options presented to it were unreasonable.

This further prompted the resignation of its Deputy Speaker Refilwe Ntsheke from the Gauteng provincial legislature.

The ANC offered the DA three out of ten MEC positions. However, DA Federal chairperson Helen Zille says that the proposal by the ANC was not a reflection of the 29 May polls.

“And we believe that in a GNU or a GPU in the case of Gauteng, we’re entitled to a proportional reflection on the basis of inclusivity.”

Meanwhile, the Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has encouraged political parties that signed to the GNU to work together, saying they are serving under one government.

“Our priority is South Africa, when we said so help me God or I affirm we were saying our priority is South Africa but not the political parties where you come from. and as we enter cabinet we take off the political party cap we are the government of the Republic of South Africa and we govern for all.”

Ministers are expected to hit the ground running after taking their oath of office on Wednesday. They will thrash out the country’s action at the Cabinet Lekgotla planned for next Thursday and Friday.

VIDEO | Provincial GNU | Political Analyst Dr Levy Ndou analysis of the Gauteng cabinet: