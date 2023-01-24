The High Court in Pretoria has heard that President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken appropriate measures and given direction to ensure that public appointments are not vulnerable to abuse.

This comes as the Democratic Alliance (DA) has hauled the African National Congress (ANC) to court over the latter’s long-standing cadre deployment policy seeking the court to declare it unconstitutional and unlawful.

The DA has argued, among other things, that the abolishment of cadre deployment is a fundamental prerequisite to halting the collapse of state institutions.

Lawyer for government and the President, Advocate Adila Hassim has however argued that the court challenge is misguided and premature.

On Monday, Counsel for the ANC Les Morison said it is wrong for the DA to blame its deployment policy for the ills in the country and that the policy is not tantamount to corruption.

The ANC further accused the DA of making assertions about the unlawfulness of its cadre deployment policy based on hindsight.

The DA in its arguments has fingered a number of ANC deployees, now former employees, who are alleged to have been involved in state capture and corruption as evidence of the undesirability of the policy.

Day 2 of DA vs ANC court battle over cadre deployment: