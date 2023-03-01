The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Cilliers Brink says the party and its coalition partners in the Tshwane Metro, will be back in the council to remove the newly-elected Mayor, Dr Murunwa Makwarela.

He received 112 votes from the 213 votes cast, beating the DA’s Brink who got 101 votes.

Makwarela’s election victory means he received support from the African National Congress (ANC), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and smaller opposition political parties as well as some votes from the DA’s own coalition partners.

Brink says they are not giving up.

“If you look at the numbers, we should’ve had 108, we had 101 which means there are seven traitors. Our mission is going to be to identify those traitors, to eliminate them to come back and fight. So, the puppet mayor, who’s been installed in this chair, who’s gonna be pulled hither and thither in the next few days, mustn’t become too comfortable because we are coming for him. We’re coming back and we’re gonna take that position,” says Brink.

EFF Chairperson in the Tshwane region, Obakeng Ramabodu, hopes the new mayor will speed up the delivery of services.

The city’s executive mayor resigned two weeks ago following the release of the Auditor-General’s damning report into the finances of the city.

Ramabodu says this is a victory for the Tshwane citizens.

“We hope that the people of Tshwane will see service delivery. Others have been accused of all manner of things. But we think this is a victory for the people of Tshwane and not for an individual,” adds Ramabodu.

