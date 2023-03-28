The Democratic Alliance’s Cilliers Brink is the new mayor of Tshwane. He defeated Ofentse Moalusi from Cope with 112 votes to 109.

The city has been leaderless since the damning allegations against COPE councillor, Dr Murunwa Makwarela.

Makwarela was elected mayor in February 2023. But it was later revealed that he was declared insolvent. He subsequently challenged that declaration through an allegedly fraudulent court document.

Makwarela later resigned as Tshwane mayor after the allegations.

Tshwane had been leaderless since Makwarela’s exit.

VIDEO | DA’s Cilliers Brink elected the new Tshwane mayor: