DA’s Annelie Lotriet elected Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly

The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Annelie Lotriet has been elected Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly with 239 votes while ATM Leader Vuyo Zungula received 54 votes.

Lotriet was nominated by DA MP Siviwe Gwarube and Zungula nominated by Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF)’s Floyd Shivambu.

New National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza, who presided over the election, read the outcome of the results.

“Total number of ballot papers issued where 339. Total number of ballot papers counted 338. The total number of invalid papers were 12, meaning that they were eleven that were spoilt and there was one which has been issued and it was actually stamped on both sides, and it was therefore not used. Now I want to announce who got how many votes. Honourable V Zungula, 54 votes. Honourable Annelie Lotriet 273 votes.”

