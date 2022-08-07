South African professional road cyclist Daryl Impey bagged a silver medal for South Africa in the men’s cycling road race at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on Sunday.

Impey finished just behind New Zealand’s Aaron Gate. Gate won his fourth gold medal at this year’s event in a time of three hours, 28 minutes, and 29 seconds.

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio was the best-placed South African in the woman’s race earlier today. She finished in 11th place, followed by her compatriot, Kelly Preen.

In the women’s javelin, Jo-Ané van Dyk finished sixth with a best effort of 57-point-1-2 meters. Australia’s two-time world champion, Kelsey Lee Barber bagged the gold with a throw of 64-point-4-3 meters.