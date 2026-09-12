Danny Jordaan re-elected as SAFA president for a fourth term

Jordaan won by a landslide, beating his opponent, Sandile Zungu , by 157 votes to 82.

BREAKING NEWS | Incumbent Danny Jordaan has been re-elected as SAFA president for a fourth successive term at the SAFA Elective Congress in Midrand. Jordaan won by a landslide, beating his opponent, Sandile Zungu, by 157 votes to 82. pic.twitter.com/15s1A53Y3h — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 12, 2026

The 75-year-old has been SAFA president since September 2013 and, for all intents and purposes, will hold that position until the next elections in 2031.

Earlier, four regions, all reportedly supporting Amazulu chairman Zungu , were disqualified from attending and taking part in the Congress.