Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Danny Jordaan re-elected as SAFA president for a fourth term

  • SAFA president, Danny Jordaan.
  • Image Credits :
  • X @SAFA_net
Anton Snyman
Incumbent Danny Jordaan has been re-elected as South African Football Association president for a fourth successive term at the SAFA Elective Congress in Midrand
Jordaan won by a landslide, beating his opponent, Sandile Zungu, by 157 votes to 82.

The 75-year-old has been SAFA president since September 2013 and, for all intents and purposes, will hold that position until the next elections in 2031.
Earlier, four regions, all reportedly supporting Amazulu chairman Zungu, were disqualified from attending and taking part in the Congress.
The regions, two from KwaZulu Natal and two from Northern Cape, failed to hold their required internal elections before the National Elective Congress.

    

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News