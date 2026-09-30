Dangote breaks ground on $16 billion East African oil refinery

Construction begins on Wednesday of ​a $16 billion Kenyan oil refinery aimed at lowering East Africa’s fuel costs and saving the region hard currency used to import refined products.

Aliko Dangote ‌and Kenyan President William Ruto broke ground on the site, where the billionaire wants to replicate his group’s 700 000-barrel-per-day Nigerian refinery as countries including Kenya and Uganda look to start producing crude oil.

Dangote, Africa’s richest man, has offered regional governments a combined 30% stake in the Kenyan refinery, which is scheduled to be completed in 2030.

Dangote has awarded Engineers India Limited, opens new tab a $450 million project engineering ​contract while Honeywell Technologies, opens new tab will provide technological support.

The refinery, whose shares will eventually be listed on the Nairobi bourse, is the largest-ever foreign direct investment for ​Kenya, and it will boost the country’s annual gross domestic product by 12%, Ruto said at the launch ceremony.

“It is an ⁠investment in energy security, industrialisation and regional integration,” he said.

The project will create energy self-sufficiency in a region stretching from Ethiopia to Mozambique, Dangote said, by replacing imports ​of refined products.

“We are breaking ground for a new chapter in Africa’s industrial journey to a brighter future,” he said.

CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SPURS HOPE

Dangote and Ruto were joined by ​Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, Benin’s President Romuald Wadagni and Togo’s President Jean-Lucien Savi de Tové for the ceremony at the port of Lamu, ringed by a row of excavators, graders, rollers and cranes.

“I am very hopeful when I see these machines lined up here because I know I have a chance to work and change my life from my ​menial jobs now to become a machine operator which is what I’m trained to do,” said local resident Evans Hundo.

Situated along Kenya’s northern shoreline, Lamu Port, which welcomed ​its first cargo ships in 2021, is central to Kenya’s bid to open a new transport corridor linking its vast northern region and neighbouring countries to the sea.

The refinery is expected ‌to boost ⁠that initiative, while addressing annual demand for petroleum products in the region which Ruto’s chief economic adviser, David Ndii, said is estimated at 20 million to 30 million metric tons.

Meeting that demand would require capacity of more than 1 million bpd, said a financier involved in African refineries.

East Africa has been hit hard by surging fuel prices resulting from the Iran war, sparking deadly protests in countries such as Kenya over rising pump prices.

The refinery will also aim to export jet fuel to the European and ​British markets, Dangote said.

TESTING NIGERIAN MODEL

Oil industry ​analysts say it is not a given ⁠that the new Kenyan project can replicate the Nigerian model, which turned the West African country from a major fuel importer into a growing exporter.

Officials have said the facility is also expected to spur industries such as petrochemicals, base oil and bitumen ​production and create more than 50 000 jobs.

It will be powered by a 1 000-megawatt power plant to be built as part ​of the refinery complex, ⁠Dangote said. The plant will sell its excess power to other customers.

But doubts remain over local crude supplies and the region’s energy infrastructure, while the project also faces opposition from environmental campaigners, who fear it could affect Lamu Old Town, a World Heritage site hosting fragile marine life.

Kenya’s High Court ordered the preservation of parts of the site pending a ⁠hearing in ​a case brought by local residents.

Dangote attributed the opposition to traders and businesses whose profit models would ​be threatened by the refinery, but promised to put up a fight.

“We are really not scared about people taking us to court,” he said. “Anybody who wants to cause trouble, we are ready for his ​trouble and we will give him a headache.”