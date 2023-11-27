Dance Music Summit aims to empower young creatives

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Dance Music Summit is a two-day event that will take place at Constitution Hill, Johannesburg, on the 29th – 30th of November 2023.

The summit aims to empower and bring young creatives who want to see themselves in the dance music industry together. They will have the opportunity to take part in a series of seminars and masterclasses designed to develop their creativity and navigate the ever-changing landscape of the dance music industry.

The co-founder of the event, Sakhe Motshoene says, “What makes our summit unique is that it’s the first music conference that is dedicated to dance music because most summits that are already out there are mainly focused on other genres. We’re hoping to attract young people who are interested in dance music, as well as those who are already in the industry and eager to learn more.”

The line-up of speakers includes big names such as Kabza De Small, Black Coffee, Christos and many more. They will be there to teach the audience more about the industry through a series of masterclasses and workshops.

“The reason why we chose these kinds of artists to form part of our line-up is because they have been in the industry for quite a long time and they have been able to sustain themselves,” she adds.

#DanceMusicSummit2023 and @GermanyinSA is set to elevate @VisitConHill this November. This groundbreaking summit brings together industry leaders, dance music enthusiasts, & aspiring artists for an immersive experience in the heart of South Africa’s vibrant music scene. pic.twitter.com/Z3VQlxWl3h — DANCE MUSIC SUMMIT (@dmssouthafrica) November 16, 2023