UK family murder suspect Ndodana Tshuma back in court

The case against Ndodana Tshuma, suspected of the murder of his family in the United Kingdom (UK), is expected back in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

Tshuma is wanted in the United Kingdom in Britain for the alleged murder of his wife, Zandile, and their two daughters, 15-year-old Natalie and 5-year-old Nala, last month.

He was arrested in Kensington, Johannesburg, a few days later, where he was allegedly found with a firearm.

The 45-year-old IT Specialist also faces an unlawful possession of a firearm charge.

South African authorities are also processing a provisional extradition request from the United Kingdom.

State prosecutor Lourain Kgaditsi elaborates: “Investigations are not finalised as yet at this stage, Your Worship. The only thing that is finalised to date is the 212 statement regarding the accused person’s legality in the country. Still outstanding is further documentation from the United Kingdom.”

“The charges in the United Kingdom are a murder charge. In this country, he is further facing a charge of possession of a firearm and ammunition. The matter was heard this morning in Court 16; the date arranged in that matter is the 27th of August. I wish to remand this matter to the very same date.”

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