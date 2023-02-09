The eThekwini Municipality says some power outages, other than the planned rolling blackouts, are caused by contractors and property owners who disregard signs showing underground cables when excavating.

Municipality Spokesperson, Musawakhe Mayisela, has urged contractors and property owners who want to excavate to contact the municipality if they are unsure about the location of the underground cables and pipes.

“We are very concerned about several incidents of power in the city which are worsened by contractors and property owners who during the excavation, they cut our cables. We are therefore appealing to them to always get information from the city that is going to assist them to be on the know as to where cables are. In the event that anyone cuts these cables and they don’t have this information, we will be left with no choice but to fine them severely.”

In the tweet below, information on where to report any outages:

Follow up on a reported fault/outage by sending an email to electricity.faults@durban.gov.za or call 080 311 1111. Report new faults via WhatsApp 076 791 2449.#EThekwiniMunicipality pic.twitter.com/4I8Qny3s22 — eThekwini Municipality (@eThekwiniM) February 9, 2023