Johannesburg mayor, Mpho Phalatse, says the damage caused to the City’s infrastructure due to the recent heavy rainfall stands at R300 million, and she expects this figure to rise. Addressing the media in Soweto, Phalatse gave an update on the work being done by the City, in response to the flooding and the cost of the damage to infrastructure.

The severe storms earlier this month caused extensive damage to the City’s infrastructure including roads, bridges, and electricity substations. 16 people lost their lives, many of whom during a baptism ceremony in the Jukskei River. A three-month old baby believed to have been part of this ceremony is yet to be found.

“The current damage to state infrastructure sits at approximately R300 million and we expect this figure to increase, as some areas are still under water or inaccessible, therefore making it impossible to conduct an accurate and a final assessment.”

Phalatse says she’s written to the National and Provincial governments to declare a Local State of Disaster.

“The declaration of a Local State of Disaster enables us, where necessary to access resources from the Provincial and National spheres of government, and accelerate supply chain management processes. We do not want a repeat of a feverish scramble for contracts like we saw during the early COVID-19 years; therefore, the City’s Group Risk and Assurance Services will keep a focused eye on procurement. The Multi-Party Government will not allow the corrupt to sacrifice lives and livelihoods for self-enrichment.”

Gauteng Floods | Residents across the province count losses following torrential rains:

About 213 formal households and more than 60 informal settlement dwellings were damaged. Residents of Waterworks informal settlement, near Soweto, are among the affected.

Nomsa Sibiya — who lives with four children including one who suffers from epilepsy — says every time it rains heavily, water from a nearby dam floods their homes.

“Even last year the same thing happened. I have a child who is disabled. We are unable to sleep. On Wednesday it was worse because my children were floating in the water. I had to give my epileptic child pill and he suffered fits because he had not eaten because there was nowhere we could cook food. So we asking that we be moved from this place.”

Johannesburg’s City Power says its teams are working tirelessly to clear a backlog of approximately 5000 logged calls. The City has warned those who build along flood plains will be forcibly removed and their structures demolished.