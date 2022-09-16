The drive to ensure day zero is averted in Nelson Mandela Bay continues despite some good rain over the past 60 days. The average level of the city’s supply dams are now at 18 percent. The rain has pushed back D-day but the situation is still critical.

Accessing ground water through boreholes is one of the main focus points to augment water supply, with the Gift of the Givers and the city having sunk quite a number already.

The private sector is also involved and another groundwater harvesting project was launched today, sponsored by Coca-Cola.

The struggle to access water in the metro is slowly becoming a thing of the past. This investment will yield over 90 million litres of water per year for distressed communities in Walmer Township. The current daily usage in the metro is over 260 mega litres per day.

However, the target is a daily usage of 230 megaliters. Residents in this area have expressed relief by the interventions.

“I really appreciate this. I have been without water for the longest time and now I have water,” a resident says.

“We are very happy for this contribution to our area. I didn’t have water for three weeks so now I am very relieved,” another resident explains.

The private investor, Coca-Cola beverages South Africa, has sunk nine boreholes across the metro.

“It costs how much work went into it and how the community will benefit,” says Director of Corporate Affairs, Coca Cola Beverages South Africa, Nosicelo Ngcobo.

This is one of many public and private partnerships that are to be rolled out in various areas in the metro. The municipality is also making strides in addressing water leaks.

“They have gone from fixing 300 to now fixing 600,” says Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Eugene Johnson.

The five main supply dams to the metro are currently at 18.12 %.

Residents are urged to continue using water sparingly.